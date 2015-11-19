Nov 19 The Bank of Japan maintained its current
pace of monetary stimulus on Thursday, clinging to hopes that an
economic recovery is in sight despite soft domestic capital
expenditure and challenging global business
conditions.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
EXPORTS, OUTPUT
"Exports and factory output remain flat due to the effect of
the slowdown in emerging economies. On the other hand, companies
are retaining their positive stance toward investment reflecting
record profits ...
"Emerging economies will likely emerge from the doldrums
helped by solid growth in advanced economies. Exports will move
sideways for the time being, but will likely recover moderately.
"Rises in exports and progress in inventory adjustment in
some sectors are also expected to help factory output recover
gradually.
"GDP contracted for two straight quarters but that was
largely due to declines in inventory, which shows inventory
adjustment is proceeding. Final demand is pretty strong."
ECONOMIC IMPACT OF PARIS ATTACKS
"The impact on the global and Japanese economies is limited
for now. But we will carefully watch whether the incident could
pose downside risks by affecting sentiment or financial
markets."
CORPORATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
"Despite their very strong plans, there seems to be some
delays in capital expenditure implementation ... There are risks
such as slowdowns in China and other emerging economies, so we
will watch corporate sentiment carefully.
"Still, I think capital expenditure will increase, albeit
with some delays, given companies' strong spending plans."
OIL PRICES DECLINES AND INFLATION
"The slowdown in global and emerging economies may have
something to do with this. But there are supply-side factors
too. I don't think the slowdown in China's economy is the main
reason for weak oil prices ...
"I don't think we need to conclude at this stage that the
timing for achieving our price target will be delayed because of
short-term fluctuations in oil moves."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto)