Nov 19 The Bank of Japan maintained its current pace of monetary stimulus on Thursday, clinging to hopes that an economic recovery is in sight despite soft domestic capital expenditure and challenging global business conditions.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

EXPORTS, OUTPUT

"Exports and factory output remain flat due to the effect of the slowdown in emerging economies. On the other hand, companies are retaining their positive stance toward investment reflecting record profits ...

"Emerging economies will likely emerge from the doldrums helped by solid growth in advanced economies. Exports will move sideways for the time being, but will likely recover moderately.

"Rises in exports and progress in inventory adjustment in some sectors are also expected to help factory output recover gradually.

"GDP contracted for two straight quarters but that was largely due to declines in inventory, which shows inventory adjustment is proceeding. Final demand is pretty strong."

ECONOMIC IMPACT OF PARIS ATTACKS

"The impact on the global and Japanese economies is limited for now. But we will carefully watch whether the incident could pose downside risks by affecting sentiment or financial markets."

CORPORATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

"Despite their very strong plans, there seems to be some delays in capital expenditure implementation ... There are risks such as slowdowns in China and other emerging economies, so we will watch corporate sentiment carefully.

"Still, I think capital expenditure will increase, albeit with some delays, given companies' strong spending plans."

OIL PRICES DECLINES AND INFLATION

"The slowdown in global and emerging economies may have something to do with this. But there are supply-side factors too. I don't think the slowdown in China's economy is the main reason for weak oil prices ...

"I don't think we need to conclude at this stage that the timing for achieving our price target will be delayed because of short-term fluctuations in oil moves."

WAGE NEGOTIATIONS

"Wage negotiations (between companies and labour unions) for next year are pretty important ... I'm keenly watching developments...

"The fact consumer inflation is hovering around zero could have some effect on how wages perform ahead ... But I don't think it will have a critical impact on wage negotiations." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto)