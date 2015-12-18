TOKYO Dec 18 The Bank of Japan maintained its money-printing drive at the current rate on Friday, but reorganised its massive stimulus programme to advance premier Shinzo Abe's plans to prod reticent companies into boosting wages and investment.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference: SUPPLEMENTING QQE AND BROADENING ITS MOMENTUM:

We've taken steps to supplement QQE so that we can expand the programme without hesitation if needed ... Companies and households are shifting away from a deflationary mindset. But there are discrepancies among sectors, so we want to broaden the positive momentum. We wanted to do whatever we can to support this drive."

THE FED RATE HIKE: "The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates reflects a U.S. economic recovery backed by firm household expenditure and very strong job and income conditions. This is positive for the global economy and the market reaction has been overall calm so far." THE OIL PRICE AND INFLATION: "We're watching crude oil price moves carefully. But I don't think the slowdown in emerging economies is having a severe impact on Japan's economy or threatening achievement of our price target."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto)