BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings enters amendment no. 3 to its existing credit agreement
* On April 5, 2017, HD Supply, Inc entered amendment no. 3 to its existing abl credit agreement dated as of April 12, 2012
TOKYO Jan 5 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he is willing to take bold steps if needed to ensure that inflation reaches the central bank's 2 percent price target.
Kuroda, speaking in front of labour union representatives, also said gains in wages are needed to ensure inflation accelerates in a sustainable manner.
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on a proposal that prohibits stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.