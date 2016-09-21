Sept 21 The Bank of Japan added a long-term
interest rate target to its massive asset-buying programme on
Wednesday, overhauling its policy framework and re-committing to
reaching its 2 percent inflation target as quickly as possible.
The BOJ maintained the 0.1 percent negative interest rate it
applies to some of the excess reserves that financial
institutions park with the central bank.
But it abandoned its base money target and instead adopted
"yield curve control" under which it will buy long-term
government bonds to keep 10-year bond yields at current levels
around zero percent.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
INFLATION TARGET
"It's true that more than three years have passed (since we
deployed QQE). But there's absolutely no change to our
commitment to achieve 2 percent (inflation) at the earliest date
possible.
REBUILDING A YIELD CURVE
"With the yield curve control, we can achieve declines in
real interest rates that are most desirable for the economy.
"It has been said that it's difficult for central banks to
control long-term rates. But the Fed, the ECB and the BOJ have
all been purchasing government bonds to influence long-term
interest rates in the aftermath of the Lehman crisis...
"I won't say we can fully control long-term rates like the
way we control short-term rates. But central banks have already
been taking steps to directly influence long-term rates. The BOJ
has done so too and clearly has been successful."
"I'm confident we can succeed with our yield curve control."
FUTURE POLICY MOVES
"We won't hesitate to adjust monetary policy with an eye on
economic and price developments.
"We will ease further when necessary. We can cut short-term
rates, lower the long-term rate target, buy more assets or if
conditions warrant, accelerate the pace of expansion in monetary
base. There's room to ease further with the three dimensions of
quantity and quality of assets as well as interest rates.
"The new framework was created by strengthening existing
programmes like QQE and negative rates with QQE. There's still
steps available (to achieve 2 percent inflation). I don't think
the BOJ has become cornered.
"The base money target has had a certain effect on the
economy. It's very effective in the long-term perspective. But
in the short-term, there isn't a clear link between the base
money target and inflation expectations. That's why the new
policy framework can respond to changes in the economy and
prices more flexibly.
"We've changed the policy target. But we haven't abandoned
our previous policies. We've simply strengthened them."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi
