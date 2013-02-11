* ADB's Kuroda says satisfied with current position
* Says yen reversing excessive gains made in global crisis
* Kuroda considered a candidate to be new BOJ governor
By Stanley White and Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO, Feb 11 A prominent critic of the Bank of
Japan's policymaking, who is considered a leading candidate to
take over at the central bank next month, said he favoured an
aggressive two-year timeframe to meet a new goal of lifting
inflation to 2 percent.
Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda declined to
comment on Monday on whether he is being courted by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe to head up the Bank of Japan, telling
reporters he is happy in his current position.
"A 2 percent inflation target has become a global standard,
and it is a landmark decision on the BOJ's part to adopt the
same target," said Kuroda, who was in Tokyo for a seminar.
"An appropriate timeframe should be about two years."
Abe is set to nominate a new BOJ governor to replace Masaaki
Shirakawa, who steps down next month, and has made it clear he
wants someone who will take bold policy steps to revive the
economy and conquer deflation.
Kuroda, who was Japan's top currency diplomat in the wake of
the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s and has criticised
Shirakawa's policies at the BOJ, is thought to be favoured by
Abe's camp.
But Abe's push for a governor who will pursue radical policy
is meeting resistance from his cabinet and bureaucrats, who are
wary of triggering market turmoil, and Kuroda declined to
comment on whether he was a candidate.
"I'm very satisfied with my current job and can't make any
other comments," said Kuroda.
"I cannot respond to hypothetical questions," he said when
asked what he would do if Abe asked him to become BOJ Governor.
YEN'S REVERSAL
Abe won power in December, and last month the BOJ adopted a
2 percent inflation target as a sign of its commitment to fight
deflation and announced a shift to "open-ended" asset buying.
However, many investors were disappointed that even in
taking unconventional steps the BOJ displayed a caution that
critics say has characterised Shirakawa's term, delaying the
"open-ended" buying until next year and limiting its scope.
Kuroda said there were several hundred trillion yen worth of
domestic financial assets the BOJ could buy to expand its
quantitative easing.
But he said the BOJ should not buy foreign-currency bonds --
something which could draw international criticism as indirect
intervention to weaken the yen -- saying currency policy was run
by the finance ministry.
Since November, as Abe became the election frontrunner, the
yen has fallen sharply in anticipation of his economic agenda
and is now near three-year lows against the dollar.
Policymakers in South Korea, Germany and elsewhere have
expressed concern over the potentially destabilising global
impact of the BOJ's move to quicken the pace of money creation.
"This is basically a reversal of the excessive yen gains and
declines in Asian currencies that occurred after the Lehman
Brothers crisis," Kuroda said.
"Abe's policies may have played some part in this."
Despite the concerns, officials from the Group of 20
industrialised and developing countries say Japan is unlikely to
face pressure over the falling yen at a G20 meeting in Moscow on
Feb. 15-16.
PARLIAMENT HURDLE
A career bureaucrat at Japan's finance ministry before
moving to the Manila-based ADB, the 68-year-old Kuroda has
extensive international experience.
Former BOJ Deputy Governor Toshiro Muto, 69, is also seen as
a leading candidate. Some consider Muto a safer pair of hands
because he has experience both as a bureaucrat at the finance
ministry and serving on the BOJ board.
Whoever Abe nominates will have to be confirmed by
parliament. This could be a problem with a candidate seen a too
radical, because Abe's Liberal Democratic Party does not have a
majority in the upper house.
Opposition parties could try to block either Kuroda or Muto
on the grounds their careers at the finance ministry meant they
could not conduct monetary policy objectively.