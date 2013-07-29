DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, July 29 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that he did not think the government's plan to raise the sales tax in two stages will harm the economy in a big way.
Kuroda, in a speech in Tokyo, also said fiscal discipline is important because long-term yields could rise if investors think the central bank purchases of government debt are aimed at financing fiscal spending.
The governor said that the BOJ's expanded quantitative easing is working well to pull Japan out of deflation.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Mexico's stock market and peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could affect local markets. Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at 20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's second-largest economy. Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial