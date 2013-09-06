TOKYO, Sept 6 The Bank of Japan has room to
respond with monetary policy if a proposed sales tax hike hurts
the economy, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a government panel on
the tax, according to minutes released on Friday.
However, the BOJ does not expect the economy to worsen if
the government sticks with its plan to raise the 5 percent sales
tax to 8 percent in April and then to 10 percent in October
2015, minutes from the Aug. 30 meeting showed.
Kuroda told panelists that if the plan was delayed and
investors lost faith in Japan's fiscal policy it would be
difficult to respond because the government would have to cut
fiscal spending and central bank purchases of government debt
would be less effective, according to the minutes.
Japan's outstanding debt recently passed 1,000 trillion yen
($10 trillion), which is the worst debt burden in the world at
twice the size of its economy.
Policymakers should not assume that this debt-to-GDP ratio
can continue to rise indefinitely, Kuroda said, according to the
minutes.
Kuroda's comments in the minutes were similar to his remarks
at a news conference on Thursday after the BOJ kept monetary
policy on hold.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe convened the panel to help him
decide whether or not to change the schedule for the tax hikes,
which will be used to fund welfare spending.
The panel, which included business leaders, economists and
consumer advocates, recommended that the government stick with
this plan and use some short-term stimulus to offset the blow,
Abe will decide in early October.
Advocates say raising the tax would be an important first
step in trying to lower public debt, which is the worst among
industrialised countries at more than twice the size of Japan's
economy.
However, close advisers to Abe and some ruling Liberal
Democratic Party politicians oppose the idea, saying it will
slow consumer spending and delay an escape from deflation.
Abe has made ending 15 years of deflation and revitalizing
the economy among his top priorities.
In a bid to end deflation, the BOJ stunned markets in April
by pledging to double its holdings of government bonds and boost
purchases of risky assets to achieve its 2 percent inflation
target in two years.
When Japan last hiked the sales tax from 3 percent to 5
percent in 1997, consumer spending tumbled by 13 percent in the
quarter after the higher tax went into effect. That was followed
by a recession.