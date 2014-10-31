Oct 31 The Bank of Japan surprised global financial markets on Friday by expanding its massive monetary easing as economic growth and inflation have not picked up as expected after a sales tax hike in April.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

FRIDAY'S POLICY DECISION

"Now is a critical moment for Japan to emerge from deflation. That's why we expanded QQE."

"Today's step shows our unwavering determination to end deflation."

"Opinion emerged from the board that we should expand QQE in the process of discussing our semiannual report ... The board was split with some doubting whether it was appropriate to take (additional easing) steps now."

"This is a pretty drastic step, so I think there will be a significant effect (on the economy). We don't think there is an immediate need to do anything further ... but we will make necessary policy adjustments looking at upside, downside risks."

"For now, I think we've done enough to respond to risks."

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

"Japan is different from countries like the United States, which has inflation expectations anchored at 2 percent. Actual price moves have a big impact on inflation expectations. If actual price rises slow, it hurts momentum. There was a risk that despite having made steady progress, we could face a delay in eradicating the public's deflation mindset."

"It's important for the BOJ to strongly commit to achieving its price target to get its price target firmly embedded in people's mindset.

"We've pledged to do whatever it takes to achieve our 2 percent inflation target at the earliest date possible."

"It won't do much good in trying to shake off the public's deflation mindset if you just say inflation will reach 2 percent some day. We expanded QQE to pre-empt risks."

INFLATION TARGET

(When asked whether the BOJ is sticking to its pledge to hit 2 percent inflation in two years) "There's absolutely no change to our stance ... Of course, there is some room for allowances when we say two years."

STIMULUS PROGRAMME

"The basic mechanism of QQE has not changed at all. I don't think the positive economic cycle has disappeared."

(Asked whether this wasn't an incremental expansion of monetary policy) "It's not incremental at all. Basically, QQE has been exerting its intended effect. But various factors have emerged as risks. If such risks materialise, the progress we made in eradicating the public's deflation mindset will be eroded."

SALES TAX

"There's no truth that we are trying to influence debate on whether to proceed with the second stage of sales tax with monetary policy."

GPIF

"There's no direct relation between our monetary policy and GPIF's investment or changes in their investment stance."

FOREX

"Overall, a weak yen is positive for Japan's economy ... When you look at underlying moves, not just oil but various commodity and food prices are falling. That is offseting some of the upward pressure on prices (from the weak yen)."

POTENTIAL GROWTH

"Real GDP growth fluctuates due to various factors ... As for boosting potential growth, it's more to do with structural reform and growth strategies rather than monetary policy."

EXIT STRATEGY

"When we decide on (deploying and expanding) QQE, there's no doubt we discuss the necessity, the effect and the possible costs of doing so ... It's too early to debate specific exit strategies ... I don't think (this decision) will make an exit from QQE difficult."

OTHER PROPOSALS

"Shirai, Sato and Kiuchi proposed minor revisions to the semiannual report's language, all of which were voted down."

FED DECISION

"There's absolutely no truth that we decided to act after looking at the Fed's decision."

CRUDE PRICES

"We expect crude oil price falls to weigh on overall prices in the first half of the next fiscal year. But that effect will ease from the latter half of next fiscal year." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)