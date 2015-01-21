Jan 21 The Bank of Japan cut next fiscal year's inflation forecast on Wednesday and expanded a loan scheme aimed at boosting lending, hoping to deflect criticism it is sitting idly by as a slump in oil prices pushes inflation further away from its target.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

OIL, INFLATION OUTLOOK

"Consumer inflation will slow for the time being due to oil price falls. On the assumption that oil prices will flatten out at current levels and rise moderately ahead, the effect of the oil price decline will ease. If so, we expect consumer inflation to reach 2 percent in a period centred on fiscal 2015.

"However, some board members held a more cautious view on the price outlook.

"The effect of crude oil price falls will fade, while the lower fuel cost will benefit the economy. If so, oil price falls will help accelerate inflation in the long run.

"But the timing for achieving 2 percent may move around a bit because crude oil prices are pretty volatile.

"Our timeframe doesn't mention which month we will achieve 2 percent inflation. But there's no change to our view that level will be achieved in a period centering fiscal 2015.

"In October, we eased because crude oil price falls and the pain from a sales tax hike in April were affecting inflation expectations and risked affecting wage negotiations.

"Fortunately, inflation expectations of households and companies remain firm even as break-even inflation is falling.

"We don't see the need to change our view that inflation expectations will heighten long-term will heighten long-term.

Asked whether the BOJ discussed cutting the 0.1 percent interest it pays to excess reserves parked with the central bank: "There was absolutely no discussion on that."

"We've been saying (2 percent inflation) will likely be achieved in a period centering fiscal 2015, so there's a possibility the timing may stretch into fiscal 2016. We haven't said strictly that the target will be achieved in fiscal 2015.

"We don't now how crude oil prices will move in the future. We don't know whether they will move in line with our estimates. There's some room for flexibility.

"We must achieve our 2 percent price target regardless of whether commodity prices rise or fall ... It's important that 2 percent inflation is achieved in a stable and sustainable manner. We must look comprehensively at the output gap as well as medium- and long-term inflation expectations of households and companies.

"There's no change to our stance: we will adjust policy without hesitation if we feel Japan is deviating from the path of achieving 2 percent inflation.

"We've never said we need to achieve (2 percent inflation) strictly in April 2015 because it's two years since the introduction of QQE."

INCOMES AND CONSUMPTION

"Consumption is firm as income and job conditions improve."

"A positive cycle remains in place for both households and companies. The economy is recovering moderately as a trend as the effects of the tax hike ease as a whole."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto)