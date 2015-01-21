Jan 21 The Bank of Japan cut next fiscal year's
inflation forecast on Wednesday and expanded a loan scheme aimed
at boosting lending, hoping to deflect criticism it is sitting
idly by as a slump in oil prices pushes inflation further away
from its target.
Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at
his post-meeting news conference:
OIL, INFLATION OUTLOOK
"Consumer inflation will slow for the time being due to oil
price falls. On the assumption that oil prices will flatten out
at current levels and rise moderately ahead, the effect of the
oil price decline will ease. If so, we expect consumer inflation
to reach 2 percent in a period centered on fiscal 2015.
"However, some board members held a more cautious view on
the price outlook."
