TOKYO Jan 22 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Wednesday that diminishing overseas risks and
steady progress in meeting the bank's price goal meant that
there was no need to consider changing its policy framework.
"Of course, there could be both upside and downside risks to
the BOJ's price forecast but such risks have not materialised,
and if that's the case, the current policy will continue,"
Kuroda told a news conference, shrugging off any need for
immediate additional stimulus.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday and
maintained its upbeat consumer inflation forecasts, encouraged
by signs that a broadening economic recovery may nudge firms
into spending more on wages and investment.
As widely expected, the BOJ voted unanimously to maintain
its pledge of increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the
central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion
yen ($575-671 billion).
There has been some speculation in financial markets that
the BOJ might ease policy to pre-empt any negative impact on the
economy from a planned increase in the sales tax this April.