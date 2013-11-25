TOKYO Nov 25 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Monday the implication of negative interest rates
on the economy and financial markets was unclear.
"Negative short-term interest rates could be possible and
(may have been) experimented in some countries in the past. But
that's only to some extent and for quite a short time," he said
in a seminar.
Kuroda added that the BOJ will maintain its aggressive
asset-buying programme "in coming months and years" to achieve
its 2 percent inflation target in a stable manner.
"Given the situation where short-term interest rates are
near zero, there is no way other than to implement what people
call unconventional monetary measures when the economy requires
monetary easing," he said.