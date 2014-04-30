TOKYO, April 30 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that it was too early to say when the central bank's quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) policy might be ended, after the bank issued inflation projections through the year to March 2017.

As widely expected, the central bank kept monetary policy on hold on Wednesday and laid out projections underscoring its conviction that inflation will head steadily towards its 2 percent target, suggesting no additional stimulus is on the near-term horizon. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)