TOKYO, April 30 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Wednesday that it was too early to say when the
central bank's quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) policy
might be ended, after the bank issued inflation projections
through the year to March 2017.
As widely expected, the central bank kept monetary policy on
hold on Wednesday and laid out projections underscoring its
conviction that inflation will head steadily towards its 2
percent target, suggesting no additional stimulus is on the
near-term horizon.
