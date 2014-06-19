TOKYO, June 19 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday consumer prices are still only halfway towards meeting the central bank's 2 percent inflation target but steady progress is being made to meet this goal.

Kuroda, speaking at the upper house financial affairs committee, said the BOJ's monthly purchases of Japanese government debt are part of its quantitative easing and not intended to finance government debt. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)