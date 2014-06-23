TOKYO, June 23 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the government must make further efforts to boost potential growth as laying out a credible growth strategy will be among key topics at upcoming Group of 20 meetings.

The government has pledged to boost Japan's potential growth to 2 percent from current levels around 0.5 percent, Kuroda told business executives after delivering a speech.

"That's an ambitious goal but not impossible," as long as the government takes steps to deregulate the economy and boost Japan's shrinking labour population, he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Chris Gallagher)