TOKYO, June 23 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Monday the government must make further efforts
to boost potential growth as laying out a credible growth
strategy will be among key topics at upcoming Group of 20
meetings.
The government has pledged to boost Japan's potential growth
to 2 percent from current levels around 0.5 percent, Kuroda told
business executives after delivering a speech.
"That's an ambitious goal but not impossible," as long as
the government takes steps to deregulate the economy and boost
Japan's shrinking labour population, he said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Chris Gallagher)