NAGOYA, Japan Nov 25 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday recent yen falls are positive for exporters, but hurt households as well as small firms and non-manufacturers through rises in import costs.

"We will carefully watch market moves, including currency moves, and their effect on the economy," Kuroda told business executives in Nagoya, central Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)