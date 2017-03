TOKYO, June 10 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the yen was not likely to weaken much further on a real effective exchange rate basis.

Kuroda, speaking at lower house financial affairs committee, said the real effective exchange rate shows the yen is "very weak".

Kuroda declined to comment on whether the yen's current level reflects economic fundamentals. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)