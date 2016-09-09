BRIEF-BioAmber says it has no corporate debt after loan repayment
* BioAmber announces reimbursement of corporate debt and closing of public offering
TOKYO, Sept 9 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that he discussed domestic and external economic developments and financial markets in a regular dialogue with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
He also discussed with Abe the central bank's planned comprehensive review of its monetary stimulus.
There were no special instructions from the prime minister and no discussion about whether to buy foreign bonds, Kuroda told reporters. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* German inflation seen at 4-year high in Jan after state data German nationwide number released at 1300 GMT
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.