BRIEF-Erickson Inc says reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
TOKYO Oct 31 WATCH LIVE: http://reut.rs/1p3VPmT
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gives a press conference following the central bank's policy meeting. Japanese language only.
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.