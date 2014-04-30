TOKYO, April 30 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Wednesday that he would adjust policy without
hesitation if risk factors were to lead to a change in the
central bank's forecasts and pose an obstacle to meeting its
price target.
As widely expected, the central bank kept monetary policy on
hold on Wednesday and laid out projections underscoring its
conviction that inflation will head steadily towards its 2
percent target, suggesting no additional stimulus is on the
near-term horizon.
