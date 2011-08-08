UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TOKYO, Aug 8 Japanese bank lending fell 0.5 percent in July from a year earlier, marking the 20th straight month of declines, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.
Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 455.07 trillion yen ($5.80 billion).
Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance fell 0.2 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):
JULY JUNE MAY Banks including shinkin: -0.5 -0.6 -0.8 Banks excluding shinkin: -0.6 -0.6 -0.8 Outstanding CP held by banks: -2.6 -0.0 -2.5
To view the full tables, go to
here ($1 = 78.490 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.