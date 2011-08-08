TOKYO, Aug 8 Japanese bank lending fell 0.5 percent in July from a year earlier, marking the 20th straight month of declines, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 455.07 trillion yen ($5.80 billion).

Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance fell 0.2 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):

JULY JUNE MAY Banks including shinkin: -0.5 -0.6 -0.8 Banks excluding shinkin: -0.6 -0.6 -0.8 Outstanding CP held by banks: -2.6 -0.0 -2.5

here ($1 = 78.490 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)