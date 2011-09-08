TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese bank lending fell 0.5 percent in August from a year earlier, marking the 21st straight month of declines, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 454.472 trillion yen ($5.88 trillion).

Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance fell 0.2 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):

AUG JULY JUNE Banks including shinkin: -0.5 -0.6 -0.6 Banks excluding shinkin: -0.5 -0.6 -0.6 Outstanding CP held by banks: -2.3 -2.6 -0.0

To view the full tables, go to here ($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)