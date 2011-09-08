US STOCKS-Futures rise with focus on earnings
Feb 7 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as investors look for a steer from a rush of quarterly earnings reports.
TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese bank lending fell 0.5 percent in August from a year earlier, marking the 21st straight month of declines, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.
Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 454.472 trillion yen ($5.88 trillion).
Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance fell 0.2 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):
AUG JULY JUNE Banks including shinkin: -0.5 -0.6 -0.6 Banks excluding shinkin: -0.5 -0.6 -0.6 Outstanding CP held by banks: -2.3 -2.6 -0.0
To view the full tables, go to here ($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
DETROIT, Feb 7 General Motors Co on Tuesday said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.19 a share, factoring out one-time items, in part because of $500 million in foreign exchange losses, and the company forecast 2017 profits per share would be flat to slightly up from 2016.
* Leu recovers, fundamentals offset political uncertainty * Romanian politics will remain shaky * Czech, Hungarian industrial output data below forecasts By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 7 The leu extended its recovery on Tuesday after its sharp fall during mass protests last week, outperforming other Central European currencies as Romania's healthy growth outlook offset uncertainty surrounding public calls for the government to quit. The leu strengthened 0.3 percen