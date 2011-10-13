TOKYO, Oct 13 Japanese bank lending fell 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier, marking the 22nd straight month of annual declines, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 455.3568 trillion yen ($5.887 trillion) .

Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the rounded figure for the change in the loan balance was minus 0.0 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, the central bank said.

Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):

SEPT AUG JULY Banks including shinkin: -0.3 -0.5 -0.6 Banks excluding shinkin: -0.3 -0.5 -0.6 Outstanding CP held by banks: -8.3 -2.3 -2.6

To view the full tables, go to the BOJ's website here

($1 = 77.340 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)