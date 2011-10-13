TOKYO, Oct 13 Japanese bank lending fell 0.3
percent in September from a year earlier, marking the 22nd
straight month of annual declines, the Bank of Japan said on
Thursday.
Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories
of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at
455.3568 trillion yen ($5.887 trillion) .
Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the rounded
figure for the change in the loan balance was minus 0.0 percent
compared with the same month a year earlier, the central bank
said.
Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and
outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with
year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be
revised):
SEPT AUG JULY
Banks including shinkin: -0.3 -0.5 -0.6
Banks excluding shinkin: -0.3 -0.5 -0.6
Outstanding CP held by banks: -8.3 -2.3 -2.6
To view the full tables, go to the BOJ's website
here
($1 = 77.340 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing
by Edmund Klamann)