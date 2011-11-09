TOKYO Nov 9 Japanese bank lending was flat in October from a year earlier, after 22 straight months of annual decline, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 456.98 trillion yen. ($5.9 trillion)

Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the rounded figure for the change in the loan balance rose 0.3 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, the BOJ said.

Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):

OCT SEPT AUG Banks including shinkin: 0.0 -0.3 -0.5

Banks excluding shinkin: +0.1 -0.3 -0.5

Outstanding CP held by banks: -8.7 -8.3 -2.3

($1 = 77.730 Japanese Yen)