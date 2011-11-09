TOKYO Nov 9 Japanese bank lending was flat in
October from a year earlier, after 22 straight months of annual
decline, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.
Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories
of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 456.98
trillion yen. ($5.9 trillion)
Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the rounded
figure for the change in the loan balance rose 0.3 percent
compared with the same month a year earlier, the BOJ said.
Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and
outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with
year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be
revised):
OCT SEPT AUG
Banks including shinkin: 0.0 -0.3 -0.5
Banks excluding shinkin: +0.1 -0.3 -0.5
Outstanding CP held by banks: -8.7 -8.3 -2.3
($1 = 77.730 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)