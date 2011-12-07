TOKYO, Dec 8 Japanese bank lending rose 0.2 percent in November from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 455.13 trillion yen.

Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance rose 0.5 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, the BOJ said.

Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):

NOV OCT SEPT Banks including shinkin: +0.2 -0.0 -0.3 Banks excluding shinkin: +0.2 +0.1 -0.3 Outstanding CP held by banks: -2.3 -8.7 -8.3

To view the full tables, go to the BOJ's website here