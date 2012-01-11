TOKYO Jan 12 Japanese bank lending rose
0.4 percent in December from a year earlier, the Bank
of Japan said on Thursday.
Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories
of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 458.241
trillion yen ($5.96 trillion).
Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance
climbed 0.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, the BOJ
said.
Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and
outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with
year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be
revised):
DEC NOV OCT
Banks including shinkin: +0.4 +0.2 -0.0
Banks excluding shinkin: +0.5 +0.2 +0.1
Outstanding CP held by banks: -1.5 -2.3 -8.7
($1 = 76.9200 Japanese yen)
