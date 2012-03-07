TOKYO, March 8 Japanese bank lending rose 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 457.479 trillion yen ($5.66 trillion).

Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance rose 1.0 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Following is a table of lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):

FEB JAN DEC Banks including shinkin: +0.6 +0.6 +0.4 Banks excluding shinkin: +0.8 +0.7 +0.5 Outstanding CP held by banks: +1.0 +1.3 -1.5

To view the full tables, go to here ($1 = 80.8350 Japanese yen)