TOKYO, March 8 Japanese bank lending rose
0.6 percent in February from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan
said on Thursday.
Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories
of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 457.479
trillion yen ($5.66 trillion).
Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance
rose 1.0 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Following is a table of lending and outstanding commercial
paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage
changes; some previous figures may be revised):
FEB JAN DEC
Banks including shinkin: +0.6 +0.6 +0.4
Banks excluding shinkin: +0.8 +0.7 +0.5
Outstanding CP held by banks: +1.0 +1.3 -1.5
To view the full tables, go to
here
($1 = 80.8350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)