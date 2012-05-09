BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, May 10 Outstanding loans held by Japanese banks rose 0.3 percent in A pril from a year earlier, rising for a sixth month in a row, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.
Loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 459.3 trillion yen ($5.77 trillion).
Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance rose 0.5 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):
APRIL MAR FEB Banks including shinkin: +0.3 +0.8 +0.6 Banks excluding shinkin: +0.4 +0.9 +0.8 Outstanding CP held by banks: +2.4 -7.0 +1.0
($1 = 79.5500 Japanese yen)
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
