BRIEF-U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says "We are committed to tax reforms"- CNBC
TOKYO Feb 8 Japanese bank lending rose 0.6 percent in January from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.
Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 459.176 trillion yen ($5.97 trillion).
Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance rose 0.9 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):
JAN DEC NOV Banks including shinkin: +0.6 +0.4 +0.2 Banks excluding shinkin: +0.7 +0.5 +0.2 Outstanding CP held by banks: +1.3 -1.5 -2.3
($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen)
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's business minister Greg Clark will meet the chief executive of Peugeot on Friday as the French carmaker explores the takeover of General Motors' European division, known as Vauxhall in Britain and Opel on the continent.
* Steps aimed at helping smaller firms in market (Adds more detail)