TOKYO Feb 8 Japanese bank lending rose 0.6 percent in January from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 459.176 trillion yen ($5.97 trillion).

Excluding factors such as loan write-offs, the loan balance rose 0.9 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Following is a table of Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks (preliminary, with year-on-year percentage changes; some previous figures may be revised):

JAN DEC NOV Banks including shinkin: +0.6 +0.4 +0.2 Banks excluding shinkin: +0.7 +0.5 +0.2 Outstanding CP held by banks: +1.3 -1.5 -2.3

($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen)