TOKYO, Aug 11 Japan's core machinery orders rose 7.7 percent in June from the
previous month, up for the second straight month, in a sign corporate capital spending will pick
up pace as the economy recovers from a slump caused by the devastating earthquake in March.
The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital
spending in the coming six to nine months, was much bigger than the median market forecast for a
1.8 percent increase, and followed a 3.0 percent rise in May, Cabinet Office data showed.
Details were as follows (economists' median forecast in parentheses):
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
JUNE MAY APRIL
(month-on-month percentage changes, seasonally adjusted)
Overall +5.6 -2.3 +3.1
Private (core) +7.7 (+1.8) +3.0 -3.3
Public -3.2 +10.7 -1.2
External -5.9 -6.6 -2.1
------------------------------------------------------------------------
(year-on-year percentage changes, unadjusted)
Overall +10.4 +14.7 +3.7
Private (core) +17.9 (+11.4) +10.5 -0.2
Public -6.4 +11.3 -16.3
External -3.2 +10.6 +17.1
------------------------------------------------------------------------
JULY-SEPT(f'cast) APRIL-JUNE JAN-MARCH
(qtr-on-qtr percentage changes, seasonally adjusted)
Overall -0.9 -9.6 +10.1
Private (core) +0.9 +2.5 +5.6
Public -14.6 +0.9 -6.0
External -4.8 -13.1 +13.3
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Note: Core orders are private-sector and exclude those for ships and electric power utilities.
For the full tables, click: here
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)