TOKYO, Aug 11 Japan's core machinery orders rose 7.7 percent in June from the previous month, up for the second straight month, in a sign corporate capital spending will pick up pace as the economy recovers from a slump caused by the devastating earthquake in March.

The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was much bigger than the median market forecast for a 1.8 percent increase, and followed a 3.0 percent rise in May, Cabinet Office data showed.

Details were as follows (economists' median forecast in parentheses): -----------------------------------------------------------------------

JUNE MAY APRIL (month-on-month percentage changes, seasonally adjusted) Overall +5.6 -2.3 +3.1 Private (core) +7.7 (+1.8) +3.0 -3.3 Public -3.2 +10.7 -1.2 External -5.9 -6.6 -2.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ (year-on-year percentage changes, unadjusted) Overall +10.4 +14.7 +3.7 Private (core) +17.9 (+11.4) +10.5 -0.2 Public -6.4 +11.3 -16.3 External -3.2 +10.6 +17.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------

JULY-SEPT(f'cast) APRIL-JUNE JAN-MARCH (qtr-on-qtr percentage changes, seasonally adjusted) Overall -0.9 -9.6 +10.1 Private (core) +0.9 +2.5 +5.6 Public -14.6 +0.9 -6.0 External -4.8 -13.1 +13.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- *Note: Core orders are private-sector and exclude those for ships and electric power utilities. For the full tables, click: here