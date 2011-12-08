TOKYO, Dec 8 Japan's core machinery orders fell 6.9 percent in October from the previous month, far more than expected and down for the second straight month, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday, in a sign the euro zone debt crisis, the ensuing global slowdown and a strong yen are dampening corporate capital spending.

The fall in the core orders, which exclude those for ships and electric power utilities, was much bigger than economists' median forecast for a 0.5 percent decline and followed an 8.2 percent drop in September.

Details were as follows (economists' median forecast in parentheses): ---------------------------------------------------------------

OCT SEPT AUG (month-on-month percentage changes, seasonally adjusted) Overall +3.2 -3.7 +6.5 Private (core) -6.9 (-0.5) -8.2 +11.0 Public +1.9 -1.0 -5.5 External +1.6 -21.7 +32.3 --------------------------------------------------------------- (year-on-year percentage changes, unadjusted) Overall -6.8 +0.7 -3.3 Private (core) +1.5 (+8.3) +9.8 +2.1 Public -12.0 -9.6 -15.8 External -15.6 -13.9 +10.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------

OCT-DEC (f'cast) JULY-SEPT APRIL-JUNE (qtr-on-qtr percentage changes, seasonally adjusted) Overall +4.8 -6.0 -9.6 Private (core ) -3.8 +1.5 +2.5 Public +19.4 -4.5 +0.9 External -2.2 -5.3 -13.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- *Note: Core orders are private-sector and exclude those for ships and electric power utilities. For the full tables, click: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)