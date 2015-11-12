(Corrects to remove extraneous word in first paragraph)
* Sept core machinery orders +7.5 pct m/m vs f'cast +3.3 pct
* Companies have modest forecasts for Q4
* BOJ's bullish view of corp sector still in doubt
* Capex considered essential to higher economic growth
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Nov 12 Japan's core machinery orders rose
in September for the first time in four months, but companies
forecast only modest gains in orders in October-December, a sign
the economy's recovery from an expected recession could be slow.
Core machinery orders, a leading indicator of capital
expenditure, rose 7.5 percent in September versus the median
estimate for a 3.3 percent increase, and followed a 5.7 percent
decline in the previous month.
However, companies forecast orders will rise 2.9 percent in
October-December, which is a small rebound from a 10.0 percent
decline in July-September. A separate Reuters survey also showed
companies do not expect growth to pick up until next year.
Many policymakers are counting on gains in business
investment to create new jobs, increase productivity and drive
growth, so the machinery orders data suggest the government
still faces an urgent task in convincing companies to invest.
"Companies are taking a very cautious stance toward capital
expenditure," said Norio Miyagawa, a senior economist, Mizuho
Securities.
"The health of overseas economies, particularly China, is
one factor. Also, it's difficult for companies to have the
conviction that the domestic economy will grow rapidly."
Core machinery orders, which exclude those for ships and
power generators, rose in September due to gains in orders for
equipment used in construction, chemicals and public transport
sectors, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday.
Japan's economy probably slipped into a technical recession
in July-September due to a drop in capital spending and soft
external demand and private consumption, a Reuters poll showed.
The economy is seen to have contracted at an annualised rate
of 0.2 percent in the third quarter, following a 1.2 percent
contraction in April-June, the poll of 19 economists showed.
A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters
of economic contraction. The GDP is due Nov. 16.
Most Japanese companies do not expect the flagging economy
to recover until well into next year at the earliest, as a
China-led slowdown keeps overseas demand weak and consumer
spending at home remains sluggish, a Reuters survey showed.
The BOJ held off from easing monetary policy at a crucial
meeting last month but did delay the timing of meeting its 2
percent inflation target as wages have been slow to rise and as
low oil prices put downward pressure on consumer prices.
The BOJ has argued that pessimism on the economy is
unwarranted because its closely-watched Tankan corporate
sentiment survey shows that capital expenditure plans are
strong.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)