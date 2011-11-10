TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's core machinery orders fell a more than expected 8.2 percent in September from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, suggesting that the strong yen and slowing global growth may weigh on corporate appetite to spend.

Details were as follows (economists' median forecast in parentheses): ---------------------------------------------------------------

SEPT AUG JULY (month-on-month percentage changes, seasonally adjusted) Overall -3.7 +6.5 -11.3 Private (core) -8.2(-7.5) +11.0 -8.2 Public -1.0 -5.5 -1.7 External -21.7 +32.3 -9.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------( ear-on-year percentage changes, unadjusted) Overall +0.7 -3.3 -5.9 Private (core) +9.8(+10.6) +2.1 +4.0 Public -9.6 -15.8 -7.3 External -13.9 +10.0 -13.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------

OCT-DEC (f'cast) JULY-SEPT APRIL-JUNE (qtr-on-qtr percentage changes, seasonally adjusted) Overall +4.8 -6.0 -9.6 Private (core ) -3.8 +1.5 +2.5 Public +19.4 -4.5 +0.9 External -2.2 -5.3 -13.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- *Note: Core orders are private-sector and exclude those for ships and electric power utilities. For the full tables, click: here