* Core machinery orders +5.4 pct mth/mth vs f'cast +2.0 pct
* Data suggests delayed recovery in capital spending
* Recovery in capex a key to success of "Abenomics"
* Govt describes machine orders as picking up
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Oct 10 Japan's core machinery orders rose
faster-than-expected in August, posting its first rise in three
months, in a welcome sign for capital spending seen as vital for
durable recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
The 5.4 percent month-on-month rise in core orders, which
exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, beat
economists' median forecast for a 2.0 percent gain and followed
a slight fall in July, data from the Cabinet Office showed.
The outcome is an encouraging sign for Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, who is hoping the positive mood generated by his
reflationary policies, dubbed "Abenomics", will cause a virtuous
cycle of higher capital spending boosting wages and private
consumption.
"The data confirmed a recovery in capital spending led by
non-manufacturers, reflecting effects from Abenomics," said
Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research
Institute in Tokyo.
"Capital spending will strengthen if the government
steadily implement growth strategy and tax breaks for corporate
investments. A global recovery will also be needed in order for
capital spending growth to be sustainable."
The government and the Bank of Japan see a recovery in
capital spending as a key in driving a sustained economic
recovery and ending 15 years of grinding deflation, paving the
way for the ultimate success of Abe's policies.
Analysts expect companies to spend more on plant and
equipment in the coming months as the central bank's key tankan
survey showed earlier this month confidence among big
manufacturers hit its highest in nearly six years in the third
quarter.
The Cabinet Office raised its view on machinery orders,
saying they are picking up, from its previous view it was
increasing moderately.
The data showed orders from manufacturers rose 0.8 percent,
while those from the services sector increased 6.2 percent,
underscoring firm domestic private consumption.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, grew 10.3 percent in August, above
economists' median estimate for a 8.7 percent gain.
Japan's economy expanded for three straight quarters in
April-June, outpacing other G7 nations with an annualised growth
of 3.8 percent, as Abe's reflationary policies bolstered
household spending and drove down the yen, benefiting exports.
The BOJ, which offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus
in April to achieve 2 percent inflation in two years, revised up
its assessment of capital expenditure on Friday to say it is
picking up.