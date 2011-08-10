(For more stories on the Japanese economy, click )

TOKYO, Aug 11 Japan's core machinery orders rose 7.7 percent in June from the previous month, up for the second straight month, in a sign corporate capital spending will pick up pace as the economy recovers from a slump caused by the devastating earthquake in March.

The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was much bigger than the median market forecast for a 1.8 percent increase, and followed a 3.0 percent rise in May, Cabinet Office data showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders, which exclude those for ships and machinery at electric power firms, will rise 0.9 percent in July-September from the previous quarter.

In April-June, core orders rose 2.5 percent from the previous three months, marking the second straight quarter of gains.

The government raised its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are in a recovery trend. Previously it had said they were in a recovery trend but weak movements were seen in some sectors.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders increased 17.9 percent in June, compared with a 11.4 percent rise expected by economists.

The Cabinet Office excluded cellular phones from machinery orders starting from the April data and made comparable past figures available dating back to fiscal 2005/06. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)