TOKYO, Sept 8 Japan's core machinery orders fell 8.2 percent in July from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign companies remain hesitant about boosting capital spending due to the yen's strength and slowing global growth.

The fall was much bigger than economists' median forecast of a 4.1 percent drop.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 4.0 percent in July.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast that core orders will rise 0.9 percent in July-September from the previous quarter.

The government maintained its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are in a recovery trend.