TOKYO Nov 10 Japan's core machinery orders fell
a more than expected 8.2 percent in September from the previous
month, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, suggesting that
the strong yen and slowing global growth may weigh on corporate
appetite to spend.
The decrease compared with a median market forecast for a
7.5 percent fall.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office expect core
orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator
of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, to fall
3.8 percent in October-December after increasing 1.5 percent in
the previous quarter.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)