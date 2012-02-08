TOKYO Feb 9 Japan's core machinery orders
fell 7.1 percent in December from the previous month, in a sign
that the strong yen and a global slowdown hurt companies'
capital spending at the end of last year.
The fall in core orders, which exclude those for ships and
electric power utilities, compared with a median market forecast
for a 5.0 percent fall and followed a 14.8 percent jump in
November.
In one positive sign, companies surveyed by the Cabinet
Office expect core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, to rise 2.3 percent in January-March after
falling 2.6 percent in October-December.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders increased 6.3
percent in December against the median forecast of a 8.8 percent
gain.
