TOKYO, April 11 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose 4.8 percent in February f rom the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, suggesting that rebuilding efforts in the quake-battered northeast are supporting corporate spending.

The rise in core orders, which exclude those for ships and electric power utilities, compared with the median market forecast for a 0.8 percent decline, and followed a 3.4 percent rise in January.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 8.9 percent in February compared with an expected 3.1 percent annual gain.

The government upgraded its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are showing a trend of moderate increase. That compared with its previous view that machinery orders were moving sideways.

here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)