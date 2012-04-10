TOKYO, April 11 Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly rose 4.8 percent in February f rom the previous
month, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, suggesting that
rebuilding efforts in the quake-battered northeast are
supporting corporate spending.
The rise in core orders, which exclude those for ships and
electric power utilities, compared with the median market
forecast for a 0.8 percent decline, and followed a 3.4 percent
rise in January.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 8.9 percent in February
compared with an expected 3.1 percent annual gain.
The government upgraded its assessment of machinery orders,
saying they are showing a trend of moderate increase. That
compared with its previous view that machinery orders were
moving sideways.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)