TOKYO, May 16 Japan's core machinery orders fell 2.8 percent in March from the previous month in a sign capital expenditure eased somewhat following gains in the previous two months.

The fall compared with the median estimate for a 3.5 percent decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast that core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending, will rise 2.5 percent in April-June from the previous quarter.

In January-March, core orders, which exclude those for ships and machinery at electric power firms, rose 0.9 percent from the previous quarter.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders fell 1.1 percent in March, versus the median estimate for a 4.4 percent annual increase.

The government maintained its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are showing a trend of moderate increase.

