TOKYO, May 16 Japan's core machinery orders fell
2.8 percent in March from the previous month in a sign capital
expenditure eased somewhat following gains in the previous two
months.
The fall compared with the median estimate for a 3.5 percent
decline.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast
that core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an
indicator of capital spending, will rise 2.5 percent in
April-June from the previous quarter.
In January-March, core orders, which exclude those for ships
and machinery at electric power firms, rose 0.9 percent from the
previous quarter.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders fell 1.1 percent
in March, versus the median estimate for a 4.4 percent annual
increase.
The government maintained its assessment of machinery
orders, saying they are showing a trend of moderate increase.
To view full table, please go to the Cabinet Office website:
here
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)