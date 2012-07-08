TOKYO, July 9 Japan's core machinery orders fell
a much-larger-than-expected 14.8 percent in May, a sign that any
growth in capital expenditure will remain slow due to
uncertainties over the global economic outlook.
The fall in core orders, which excludes those for ships and
electric power utilities, was much bigger than a median market
forecast for a 3.3 percent decline.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months increased 1.0 percent in May against
an expected 6.3 percent rise, data showed on Monday.
The Cabinet Office, which complies the date series,
downgraded its assessment of machinery orders, saying that while
they are growing moderately as a trend, orders fell sharply
partly in reaction to April's increase.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)