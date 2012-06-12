TOKYO, June 13 Japan's core machinery orders
rose 5.7 percent in April from the previous month, in a sign
rebuilding from last year's earthquake was supporting corporate
capital spending.
The rise in core orders, which exclude those for ships and
electric power utilities, was much bigger than a median market
forecast for a 2.1 percent gain.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 6.6 percent in April
against an expected 5.1 percent annual rise.
The Cabinet Office, which complies the data series,
maintained its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are
increasing moderately as a trend.
To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:
here
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)