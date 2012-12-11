TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's core machinery orders rose 2.6 percent in October from the previous month, up for the first time in three months, government data showed on Wednesday, but uncertainty over the global outlook will likely continue to weigh on business investment and the broader economy. The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and power utilities, compared with a median market forecast for a 3.0 percent increase and followed a 4.3 percent drop in the previous month, the Cabinet Office data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 1.2 percent in October. The government cut its assessment on machinery orders, saying that they are weakening as a trend despite the increase in October. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: