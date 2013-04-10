TOKYO, April 11 Japan's core machinery orders
rose 7.5 percent in February, rebounding from a sharp fall in
the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.
The month-on-month rise in core orders - which exclude those
for ships and power utilities - compared with a median market
forecast for a 6.8 percent rise, and followed a 13.1 percent
drop in January, the Cabinet Office data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, fell 11.3 percent in February.
To view a full table, please go to the website of the
Cabinet Office at: