TOKYO, May 17 Japanese core machinery orders
surged a much bigger-than-expected 14.2 percent in March,
government data showed on Friday, in a sign that a weaker yen
and rising stock prices are making companies more confident to
invest in equipment.
The month-on-month rise compared with a median estimate of
economists for a 2.8 percent increase, and followed a revised
4.2 percent rise in February.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that
core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an
indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months,
will fall 1.5 percent in April-June from the previous quarter.
In January-March, core orders, which exclude those for ships
and machinery at electric power firms, were flat from the
previous quarter.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders increased 2.4
percent in March, compared with the median estimate for a 4.1
