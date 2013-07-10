TOKYO, July 11 Japan's core machinery orders rose 10.5 percent in May from the previous month, in a sign that the economic recovery and improving business sentiment are spurring firms to boost capital spending. The rise was bigger than a median estimate of a 1.3 percent gain by economists in a Reuters poll and followed an 8.8 percent drop in April. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, gained 16.5 percent in May. That compared with the median forecast for a 2.5 percent increase.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)