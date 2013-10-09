BRIEF-Hudson pacific prices 8.5 mln common shares at $36 per share
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
TOKYO, Oct 10 Japan's core machinery orders increased a bigger-than-expected 5.4 percent in August from the previous month, rising for the first time in three months, government data showed on Thursday. The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, compared with economists' median projection for a 2.0 percent increase and followed a slight decline in the previous month, the Cabinet Office data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 10.3 percent in August, against economists' median estimate for an 8.7 percent gain. The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are picking up. To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website at:For more background, please see PREVIEW
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to launch OECD Economic survey of India at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Civil Aviation Minist