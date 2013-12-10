BRIEF-Fitch says Mongolian banks are still under pressure despite IMF deal
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
TOKYO Dec 11 Japan's core machinery orders rose 0.6 percent in October, rebounding from a decline in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that companies may slowly increase capital expenditure.
The month-on-month increase in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 2.1 percent drop in September.
"Machinery orders are rising moderately as a trend," the government said, revising up its assessment of the data.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 17.8 percent, against the median estimate for a 15.0 percent gain.
To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at:
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar dipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after the greenback's rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this month.
* Korean shares down 0.5 pct, won eases on North Korea tensions