TOKYO, May 19 Japan's core machinery orders
jumped 19.1 percent in March from the previous month, government
data showed on Monday, in a sign companies are more bullish
about increasing business investment.
The increase compared with the median estimate for a 6.0
percent rise in a Thomson Reuters poll of economists.
Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders will rise 0.4 percent in April-June. In January-March,
orders rose 4.2 percent, the data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 16.1 percent. That was much
more than the median estimate for a 4.2 percent annual increase.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)